YouTube copies Netflix's old 'Play Something' button in new test

YouTube is testing a new "Play Something" floating action button, borrowing a now-defunct Netflix feature of the same name. It works in much the same way, playing a random video that's likely based on your previous selections, 9to5Google reported.

Hitting the button starts a video in the Shorts player, but content isn't limited to Shorts, as it will also play regular videos in a vertical format with black bars at the top and bottom. As with any Shorts video, there are buttons to the right for like, dislike, comments and sharing. You can only play one video using the button, as the interface closes when a Shorts video opens.

The new feature looks like a way for YouTube to keep viewers engaged, particularly in the Shorts platform. The platform has previously tested similar features including a "Play Something" banner. Netflix retired the feature (later called "Surprise Me") two years after launching it due to low usage.