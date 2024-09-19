YouTube is now showing ads when you pause videos

The video website now joins DirecTV, Sling TV and Hulu by using targeted ads on pause screens.

Google has found another way to turn your eyeballs into money: by turning paused YouTube videos into a new real estate for ads. A YouTube communications manager told The Verge they’ve seen “strong advertiser and strong reviewer responses” since they “rolled out Pause ads to all advertisers.”

YouTube first started looking at using ads on pause screens in 2023 with select advertisers. Google’s chief business officer Phillip Schindler announced last April that advertisers loved the new ad concept. YouTube’s viewers aren’t as enthusiastic about the idea.

Reddit users posted screenshots of the new pause screen ads and to say they aren’t happy with the ads is the understatement of the year.

The new ads aren’t just showing up on the website. Ads also pop up when you pause videos on the YouTube mobile app, according to others on the site.

Pause screen ads are not a new concept. Streaming services like AT&T’s DirecTV and Hulu show ads when the screen is paused if you have one of the lower tier subscription plans. Some Amazon products like the Fire tablets also show ads on the lock screen and Amazon announced last May that it plans to expand its ad space offerings for living-room devices, according to Amazon’s official blog .

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.