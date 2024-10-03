YouTube Shorts can now run up to three minutes

YouTube Shorts are about to get quite a bit longer. Starting on October 15, the platform is increasing video limits from one minute to three minutes. TikTok, arguably Shorts' biggest competitor, has allowed users to share 10-minute videos for over two years. The new update should work for any Shorts that are square or taller in aspect ratio, and it won't affect any videos you shoot before the 15th.

YouTube is also releasing a few other Shorts updates, including a preview of comments in the Shorts' feed. Plus, the company is working on letting you to pull clips from across YouTube through the Shorts camera and make remix clips. YouTube first released the remix feature in early 2024, letting you strip the audio, use the video as a background, cut a piece of it to use in your Short or put it side-by-side with your creation.

If Shorts aren't your thing, it's also going to be easier to skip them as YouTube is introducing a tool to show fewer Shorts. You can choose this option through the three dot menu on the upper right corner — though YouTube says the preference only lasts temporarily.