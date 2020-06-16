Etsy app adds AR to help you with art placement

Etsy is helping customers preview wall art in their own spaces with a new augmented reality feature on its iOS app. So, you no longer have to rely on imagination alone when wondering if a certain art print would look good above your couch.

Etsy, an online marketplace notable for giving creators a platform to sell their art, has more than five million items for sale in its Art and Collectibles category. With so many options it can be difficult to choose a print or painting, let alone visualize how it will look in your space. The new AR feature is another tool meant to help in your decision process, the blog said.