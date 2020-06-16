Latest in Gear

Etsy app adds AR to help you with art placement

It’s as easy as taking a picture with your phone.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Etsy is helping customers preview wall art in their own spaces with a new augmented reality feature on its iOS app. So, you no longer have to rely on imagination alone when wondering if a certain art print would look good above your couch.

Etsy, an online marketplace notable for giving creators a platform to sell their art, has more than five million items for sale in its Art and Collectibles category. With so many options it can be difficult to choose a print or painting, let alone visualize how it will look in your space. The new AR feature is another tool meant to help in your decision process, the blog said.

To see how a certain piece of art would look in your space, simply select the item in the Etsy app and then tap the AR icon in the upper righthand corner of the item image. Move your iPhone or iPad camera around your room and tap the space where you want to preview the art. You can make adjustments like moving the art around and, if multiple sizes are available, adjusting its size.

The app only works with 2D art, so you’ll still have to visualize in your head how a statuette may look on your coffee table. As of now, AR is only available for iOS users, but Etsy says it’s coming to Android users soon.

In this article: Art, AR, e-commerce, Augmented reality, Etsy, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
