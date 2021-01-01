Europe created more energy from renewables than fossil fuels last year

Europe is slowly reducing its dependancy on fossil fuels. A report co-published by Ember and Agora Energiewende, two think tanks focused on clean energy, has revealed that the continent generated more electricity from renewables than fossil fuels in 2020. That’s never happened before, according to the joint research team. Wind, solar, hydropower and biomass accounted for 38 percent of Europe’s electricity — up from 34.6 percent in 2019 — while fossil fuels dipped to 37 percent. The largest factors in this clean-energy switch were solar and wind, which rose 15 and nine percent respectively. The countries that grew the most in these apartments were the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium, according to the co-written report.

Coal and nuclear generation, meanwhile, dipped by 20 percent and 10 percent respectively. (Nuclear is a separate category to renewables and fossil fuels.) Gas remains popular throughout the continent, however. The energy source was still comparatively cheap throughout the pandemic, which is why it fell just four percent during the 12-month period. “Although gas fell in 2020, it is still 14 percent higher than in 2015,” the think tanks explained in their co-written report. “Greece, the Netherlands and Poland saw gas generation rise in 2020.” Wind and solar, therefore, are effectively replacing coal, rather than gas, across Europe at the moment.