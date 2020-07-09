Facial mocap comes to Unreal Engine via new iPhone app

A new iOS app for Unreal Engine uses your iPhone to capture your facial expressions and animate an onscreen character in real time. Live Link Face is designed to work in both professional game production settings, like a soundstage with actors in full mocap suits, and amaetur ones, such as a single artist at a desk, according to a blog post from Unreal Engine developer Epic Games. The app is available now from Apple’s app store.
The app uses Apple’s augmented reality platform, ARKit, and the iPhone’s front-facing TrueDepth camera (introduced on the iPhone X in 2017) to capture facial features and transmit the data to Unreal Engine. The app also captures head and neck movement.