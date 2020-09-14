Facebook adds 'Watch Together' viewing parties to Messenger

Facebook Messenger is giving users yet another reason to use its video calling: the app is introducing a new “Watch Together” feature that allows friends to view TV shows and other content during group calls.
The concept is similar to Facebook’s “Watch Party” feature, which enables group viewing from a dedicated page or group. But Watch Together is meant to be more immersive than a Watch Party. Because the co-watching happens during video calls, friends can simultaneously watch video content and their friends’ reactions to it.