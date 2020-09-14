Facebook adds 'Watch Together' viewing parties to Messenger

Facebook

During a group video call (or Messenger Room hangout), any participant can choose a clip from Facebook’s video catalog — the shows and other content you’d normally find in the “Watch” tab — and it will play for everyone in the call. It doesn’t, however, support YouTube or videos from other streaming sites, so your viewing options will be somewhat limited (though Facebook says it’s adding some new content to coincide with the feature’s launch).

You do have one other option, though: Watch Together also supports users’ own video uploads, so friend groups can co-watch their own clips while they chat. That could be particularly useful for friends and family trying to stay in touch and keep track of each other’s pets and children, even if it won’t make your next remote Netflix party easier.

Watch Together will be rolling out to Messenger’s apps “in the coming weeks.”