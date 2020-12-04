Facebook releases Q1 'widely viewed content' report following criticism

The company reportedly didn't share the Q1 report because it contradicted what the Q2 report said.
Nathan Ingraham
N. Ingraham|08.22.21

Sponsored Links

Nathan Ingraham
N. Ingraham
August 22nd, 2021
In this article: widely viewed content, news, gear, misinformation, facebook
A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. The 57-acre campus, which formerly housed Sun Microsystems, features open work spaces for nearly 2,000 employees on the one million square foot campus, with room for expansion. Picture taken January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY MEDIA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Robert Galbraith / reuters

Last week, Facebook released its first "widely viewed content" report, a document that essentially was the company's response to numerous reports that the most engaging content on the platform usually comes from polarizing and potentially misleading conservative figures and outlets, including Newsmax, Fox News, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino. The report last week contradicted that, saying that in Q2 of 2021, top domains included more innocuous content coming from YouTube, Amazon, TikTok and a cat GIF from Tumblr. 

But on Friday, the New York Times published a report saying that it had seen a "widely viewed content" report for Q1 of 2021 and that it showed different trends. For example, the most-viewed link was a story claiming a Florida doctor died from the coronovirus vaccine. Facebook has now confirmed the document's accuracy and released it directly.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone took to Twitter to get into the details of the report and said that Facebook withheld the report because "there were key fixes to the system we wanted to make," but he didn't elaborate on what those fixes are.

Stone also did a deep dive into the misleading story that came out of Florida, trying to explain Facebook's decisions around it. “News outlets wrote about the south Florida doctor that died. When the coroner released a cause of death, the Chicago Tribune appended an update to its original story; NYTimes did not," he wrote on Twitter. "Would it have been right to remove the Times story because it was COVID misinfo? Of course not. No one is actually suggesting this and neither am I. But it does illustrate just how difficult it is to define misinformation."

As noted by the New York Times, Facebook has been trying to counter pressure around the things shared on its platform, specifically regarding misinformation around COVID-19 and its vaccine. Much of that pressure is coming directly from the US government. President Biden memorably said last month that Facebook was "killing people" with vaccine misinformation on its site, though he walked back his statements slightly later.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget