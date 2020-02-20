Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Facebook takes down fake accounts linked to Trump advisor Roger Stone

The social network said the accounts aimed to influence public debate.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
31m ago
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser and confidante to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Portraying himself as the 'dirty trickster of American politics,' Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering, charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Facebook has taken down a network of more than 100 Facebook accounts and pages tied to Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The company also removed four Instagram accounts, including Stone’s personal account.

The company’s  Head of Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said the network used fake accounts to “influence public debate” and that the accounts and pages promoted stories about Stone, the 2016 elections, and Wikileaks, among other topics.

The accounts spent more than $300,000 in Facebook and Instagram ads and had amassed 260,000 followers on Facebook and 61,500 on Instagram. 

“The people behind this activity used fake accounts … to pose as residents of Florida, post and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it is, evade enforcement, and manage Pages,” Gleicher wrote in a statement. “The Page admins and account owners posted about local politics in Florida, Roger Stone and his Pages, websites, books, and media appearances, a Florida land and water resources bill, the hacked materials released by Wikileaks ahead of the US 2016 election, candidates in the 2016 primaries and general election, and the Roger Stone trial.”

Gleicher said Facebook began looking into the accounts as a result of the company’s investigation into the Proud Boys, a far-right group the social network banned in 2018. But much of their Facebook activity took place well before 2018. The accounts in question were “most active between 2015 and 2017,” according to Gleicher, who says the company wasn’t aware of the “full scope” of their activity until recently.

The takedowns come on the same day that Facebook released the results of a two-year civil flights audit, which sharply criticized the company for prioritizing free expression over enforcement of its policies against hate speech. The report also cautioned that Facebook’s unwillingness to act on incendiary posts from politicians could pose a significant risk to the 2020 election.

Misuse of Facebook by the political elite isn't only a U.S. problem, though. Facebook also revealed Wednesday that it removed a network of accounts in Brazil for engaging in “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” some of which were linked to “employees of the offices of” Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his family. 

In this article: Facebook, Social media, Roger Stone, instagram, 2016 Elections, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

View
12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

View
Ninja's return to streaming on YouTube shows he still has star power

Ninja's return to streaming on YouTube shows he still has star power

View
The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

View
Intel details its USB4-compliant Thunderbolt 4 standard

Intel details its USB4-compliant Thunderbolt 4 standard

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr