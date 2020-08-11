'Fall Guys' developer says it has a plan to deal with cheaters

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is less than a month old, but the jellybean blob racing game is already a massive runaway superstar success. It racked up two million players on Steam in its first five days on the platform. It has since sold more than seven million copies on Steam, and it’s the most downloaded PS Plus game to-date. As with any PC title that sees a major influx of gamers, it has attracted lots of cheaters. Fortunately, as Eurogamer points out, developer Mediatonic seems committed to eliminating foul play.
Shortly after Fall Guys launched, Mediatonic fine tuned the game’s cheating detection criteria, so players would no longer have to report individual cheaters. Supposedly, that led to a noticeable improvement.