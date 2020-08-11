'Fall Guys' developer says it has a plan to deal with cheaters

It's now no longer necessary to report individual cheaters, since we've been tuning our detection criteria we've noticed a large drop in cheaters - getting better! 🙌



A huge thank you to everyone who has been playing the game fairly, you're all awesome, and we love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lPZJVBjzIm — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

At first, cheaters were removed after the round was over, but Mediatonic said it would take “more immediate action soon,” presumably kicking cheats out instantly.

Dealing with cheaters is a top priority for us



At the moment, when a cheater is detected, they are able to finish the current show before being blocked



We are going to start taking more immediate action soon



As mentioned before: It isn't necessary to manually report cheaters — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 24, 2020

And when Mediatonic discovered that some were using a Steam family-sharing feature to get around bans by creating new accounts and sharing with themselves, it disabled that loophole. Not only did that move block relentless cheats, it also proved that Mediatonic is committed to a sustained campaign of checks and balances.

We discovered cheaters were using Family-Sharing to get around our banning system on Steam by creating new accounts and sharing with themselves, so we've unfortunately had to disable that for now.



It should massively help with the cheating issues though! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 25, 2020

A silver lining to all of the Fall Guys cheating has been players working together to sabotage unscrupulous individuals. But Fall Guys is a hard game for people to win, and players should be able to spend their time playing the game not serving vigilante justice. The fact that Mediatonic is working hard to remove cheaters from the game may help players get that elusive victory.