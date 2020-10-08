'Fall Guys' update adds new levels, game modes and nicknames

The long-awaited second season of Fall Guys known as Medieval Knockout may not be quite ready yet, but developer Mediatonic has just released a major update in preparation. The patch introduces four new levels and a bunch of requested changes designed to make things more personal, including nicknames, customizable nameplates and game modes.
In keeping with the medieval theme, Knight Fever is what Mediatonic calls its “hardest gauntlet level yet.” It features giant scythes and a spiked beam that together make Slime Climb look like a comparative walk in the park. Wall Guys is a team game that requires cooperation with other players to mount castle walls, while Egg Siege is a new variation on Egg Scramble that throws drawbridges into the mix. Lastly, Hoopsie Legends takes the team-based Hoopsie Round and makes it a solo affair (with a bunch of moveable blocks).