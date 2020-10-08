'Fall Guys' update adds new levels, game modes and nicknames

Mediatonic

Now, instead of only being known as “Fall Guy 2483,” PC players are now able to choose a nameplate icon like a slice of pizza or a mushroom, along with a nickname like “Good Egg” or “See-Saw Saboteur.” Unlike on PlayStation, gamertags aren’t displayed in the Steam version, so additional profile customizations may please some players.

Perhaps the most surprising feature is selectable game modes. Rather than dropping into a level at random, Mediatonic is testing specific playlists like “Gaunlet Showdown,” which delivers “only gauntlets, all the time.” The ability to see squadmates in the falling animation loading screen, a random outfit generator and an updated soundtrack also make good quality of life improvements.

As mentioned, Season 2 has yet to roll out to the servers, but gamers can get a feel for some of the new features by downloading the update on Steam and PlayStation 4 now.