Faraday Future's FF 91 electric vehicles will cost as much as $309,000

Faraday Future has officially launched its long delayed FF 91 electric vehicles, including a limited edition called the Futurist Alliance that carries a pretty hefty price tag of $309,000. As Autoblog notes, that's even more expensive than the $249,000 Lucid Air Sapphire, a "ultra-high-performance" EV with similar specs. The company's FF 91 2.0 Futurist model will sell for the same price as the Air Sapphire at $249,000, while the base FF 91 2.0, which is expected to be the most affordable of the three, doesn't have pricing yet.

Both the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance and Futurist models are powered by three electric motors and can go from 0 to 60mph in 2.27 seconds. The 1050 horsepower vehicles can go as fast as 155 mph, and their 142kWh battery can sustain a range of approximately 381 miles — shorter than the range of a Tesla Model S but longer than a Model Y's. They both have the same "zero gravity" seats that have a large recline angle for comfort, as well as 27-inch rear passenger displays.

However, the automaker will only produce 300 Futurist Alliance EVs, which will feature an exclusive wheel design and will be available in bright silver, matte silver and matte black. Futurist Alliance owners will also receive exclusive professional track-time training and an Apple Watch loaded with the automaker's vehicle control features. Plus, the first 91 owners will get a high-speed internet satellite communications suite included with their purchase.

In addition to announcing the two models' prices, Faraday Future has also launched the FF aiHypercar+, a "mobility ecosystem product" with a rather vague description at the moment. According to Autoblog, the subscription service will give customers access to some kind of AI assistant personalization and vehicle maintenance. It will cost the first 2,000 users in US and China an eye-watering $14,900 a year, so everyone else will have to be prepared to pay more than that.

Preorders for the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance and Futurist models are now open to interested buyers in the US and China for a deposit of $5,000 and $1,500, respectively. They don't have a delivery date yet, but Faraday Future says its three-phase delivery plan started on May 31st. The company will hold an event for a group of customers it's calling "Industry Expert FPO(s)" on June 6th, after which they'll get the chance to pay for and get the first delivery units.