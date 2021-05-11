Fatal Frame is coming back, but as a pachinko machine

Seven years after the most recent Fatal Frame game, the beloved survival horror series is coming back. But there's a twist. You won't be able to play the latest incarnation on a console, PC or phone. Instead, to get a new Fatal Frame fix, you'll need to make your way to a Japanese pachinko parlor at some point in the future.

A trailer spotted by Kotaku offers a peek at some of the cutscenes that players might encounter if they play the pachinko machine. Fair warning: there are some jump scares ahead.

The Fatal Frame series debuted on PlayStation 2 in 2001, bringing a fresh perspective to the survival horror genre. Your only weapon to fend off the ghosts is a camera. There hasn't been a new game in the series since 2014's Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. It's been long enough that a revival would be welcome, but as a spooky slot machine? That probably isn't what most fans had in mind.