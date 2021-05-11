Login
Sign up

Fatal Frame is coming back, but as a pachinko machine

It's been seven years since the last game in the survival horror series.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.11.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 11th, 2021
In this article: fatal frame, news, pachinko, gaming
Fatal Frame
Yamasa

Seven years after the most recent Fatal Frame game, the beloved survival horror series is coming back. But there's a twist. You won't be able to play the latest incarnation on a console, PC or phone. Instead, to get a new Fatal Frame fix, you'll need to make your way to a Japanese pachinko parlor at some point in the future.

A trailer spotted by Kotaku offers a peek at some of the cutscenes that players might encounter if they play the pachinko machine. Fair warning: there are some jump scares ahead.

The Fatal Frame series debuted on PlayStation 2 in 2001, bringing a fresh perspective to the survival horror genre. Your only weapon to fend off the ghosts is a camera. There hasn't been a new game in the series since 2014's Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. It's been long enough that a revival would be welcome, but as a spooky slot machine? That probably isn't what most fans had in mind.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget