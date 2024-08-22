FCC fines telecoms operator $1 million for transmitting Biden deepfake

In January, calls using an AI-generated voice imitating President Biden instructed voters not to take part in the New Hampshire Primary. Now, as the 2024 election nears, the Federal Communications Commission is sending a message by further cracking down on those responsible for the Biden deepfake. Lingo Telecom, which transmitted the fraudulent calls, will pay the FCC a $1 million civil penalty and must demonstrate and implement a compliance plan.

In response to the settlement, The Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal stated, "..the potential combination of the misuse of generative AI voice-cloning technology and caller ID spoofing over the U.S. communications network presents a significant threat. This settlement sends a strong message that communications service providers are the first line of defense against these threats and will be held accountable to ensure they do their part to protect the American public."

This step follows the FCC's proposed $6 million fine for Steven Kramer, the political consultant who directed the calls. The FCC alleges he also violated the Truth in Caller ID Act by spoofing a local politician's phone number. The enforcement action in Kramer's case is still pending.