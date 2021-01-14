Filo’s Tata prevents parents from forgetting kids in car seats

Since 1998, more than 800 children have died in the United States after being forgotten in cars. The Italian startup Filo has created a Bluetooth-based baby alarm system dubbed Tata that is placed in or on the car seat to prevent these tragic accidents.

The system hinges on the Tata Pad, a Bluetooth-connected cushion that is placed below your child in the car seat and detects when the child is sitting on it. Depending on your state’s safety requirements, the Tata Band is an alternative to the Pad that attaches to one of the car seat’s shoulder straps. If the sensor in the Pad or the Band loses connection to your phone while your child is still in the car, you’ll receive a smartphone alert reminding you to avoid leaving your baby behind.