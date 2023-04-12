'Final Fantasy XVI' is the focus of a State of Play event this Thursday The company promises 20 minutes of new gameplay footage.

Sony has officially set its latest State of Play showcase for Thursday, April 13th. The stream will be available at 5PM ET on PlayStation’s various social media channels, including Twitch and YouTube. You can also check out the stream via the embedded video below, so keep this tab open.

The company announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be the guest of honor, with 20 minutes of new footage of the forthcoming Square Enix RPG. The game was announced back in 2020 and has suffered from a COVID-19 delay but it finally drops on June 22nd for PlayStation 5. So far, we’ve only seen trailers with minimal gameplay, so 20 minutes of footage is a real treat for anyone looking to get their Chocobo fix.

This is great news for action RPG fans, but it looks like Final Fantasy XVI will be the only game streamed during the event. Sony has given no mention of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Death Stranding 2 or even new titles for that just-released PlayStation VR 2.

Though the actual gameplay of Final Fantasy XVI remains somewhat mysterious, trailers have highlighted the plot, which involves humans waking up massive monsters called Eikons and all of the fun that follows. The last mainline entry in the series was 2016’s Final Fantasy XV.

