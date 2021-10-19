Fisher-Price launches a working Chatter telephone for adults

If you ever wished as a child that your fake Fisher-Price telephone would actually work, well, ready your credit card, because you can now make that dream come true. The toy company has launched a special edition the iconic Chatter telephone for its 60th anniversary — one that's fully functional and can make and receive calls. Before you start planning on where to display it at your home, know that it doesn't work as a landline unit. It connects to your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth instead and has to be within 15 feet of your mobile device to work.

You'll get nine hours of talk time on the Chatter phone on a single charge, and it comes with a speakerphone button. Other than the features that make it a working device, this Chatter for grown-ups looks just like its toy counterpart with its rotary dial, red handset and wheels. While the device can't do anything other than make or take calls — and we doubt you'd carry it wherever you go just for that purpose — it's a cool piece of novelty gadget that can bring on the nostalgia. You can get the fully functional Chatter for $60 exclusively from Best Buy's website, starting today until supplies last.