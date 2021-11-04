Fitbit's Charge 5 is $50 off at Amazon right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Fitbit's most capable fitness and health tracker, the Charge 5, is thinner, lighter and less bulky than the Charge 4, but it's also $30 more. However, Amazon is now making it more palatable by offering its first discount, selling it for $130 in Black/Graphite for a discount of 28 percent, or $50 off the regular price.

The Charge 5 earned a solid Engadget review score of 82, thanks to features like a built-in GPS, on-board health sensors for stress monitoring, a full-color touchscreen, Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life. With rounded edges, a soft-touch band and 10 percent thinner design, we also found it to be more comfortable than before. The main drawbacks are a lack of music playback from the screen, limited on-device apps and no compatibility with Apple Health or Google Fit.

If you need something simpler, cheaper and a bit more stylish, Amazon also has the Fitbit Luxe on sale. It's now available for $100 rather than $150 in Lunar White/Soft Gold or Black/Graphite, for a savings of $50 or 33 percent.

The Fitbit Luxe also received an 82 in our Engadget review, offering benefits like a slim and comfortable design, capable health tracking and good battery life. It's also ideal for folks with small wrists thanks to the dainty size, narrow width and shape that's "inspired by the human body," as Fitbit describes it. The drawback is a tiny touchscreen that can be hard to read and manipulate. Still, considering it offers many features only available in its smartwatches, it offers a good balance between size and functionality.