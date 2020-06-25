Ford's new F-150 is its first with a hybrid V6 engine

Ford

When it comes to the “most connected” part, this truck has Sync 4 onboard that you can use via an 8-inch or optional 12-inch (landscape oriented) screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just like the upcoming Mustang Mach-E crossover, it also has Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assist, and some versions will be able to add Active Drive Assist with a software update that enables hands-free highway driving, similar to Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise. When it comes to those software updates, most will install in the background, while larger ones can be scheduled to happen overnight to reduce downtime.

The new F-150 is scheduled to debut this fall, and you can watch tonight’s live unveiling below, or get a full breakdown of the new trucks (and new features like the in-bed power station that can push up to 7.2-kilowatts of electricity) over at Autoblog.

