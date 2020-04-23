Ford's electric Mustang dragster delivers over 1,400 horsepower

The Mustang Mach-E crossover isn’t available to customers yet, but Ford is showing off another example of what an electric Mustang coupe could be like with this prototype racer. The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is its first factory-built prototype with an all-electric powertrain, that the company said is capable of over 1,400 horsepower and 1,100 ft-lbs of torque. That should be enough to make it worthy of a historic nameplate for factory-built racers.
That’s even more power than the Mustang Lithium electric project car that appeared last year, and more than Chevrolet’s eCOPO Camaro prototype.
There aren’t many specifics listed on the components, but we’ll probably learn more before it appears at drag racing events later this year (hopefully) and makes a sneak peek appearance this weekend on Motor Trend On Demand’s “Hard Cell” series.