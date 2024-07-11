Ford 'revives' the Capri after 30 years as a four-door EV

It may only be available in Europe to start, however.

Ford is reviving that most '70s of cars, the Capri, though pretty much in name only. Resembling not at all the original two-door pony-style fastback that debuted in 1968, the new Capri will instead be a four-door electric vehicle built on Volkswagen's MEB platform and be sold only in Europe.

The Capri looks like it was designed by executive committee, with styling that resembles the Polestar 2, but far more nondescript. Ford calls it a "sports coupe for the family," and the only thing vaguely as rebellious as the original is the paint scheme, either in bright yellow or blue.

Ford

Two models will be available in launch, base and Premium versions, both termed "Extended Range." The base is a 282-horsepower single-motor rear-drive model with a 77-kWh battery pack, 390 miles or range (WLTP) and a 28-minute charge time from 10-80 percent.

The Premium model is all-wheel-drive with two motors and 335 horsepower. The slightly larger 79kWh battery accepts a 185 kW charge (50 kW more than the base), so it can get from 10-80 percent in 26 minutes. Range on this model is just slightly reduced to 368 miles, according to Europe's WLTP standard. As for performance, the base model can zip from 0-62MPH in 6.4 seconds, while the Premium can do it in 5.3 seconds.

Ford

The Premium model gets a few other add-ons, including 20-inch alloy wheel instead of 19-inch, along with ambient lighting, a B&O sound system and hands-free tailgate.

On the tech side, the Capri offers automated lane changes, cyclist detection when opening doors and a massaging driver's seat. The 14.6-inch vertical touchscreen even slides out to reveal a storage compartment, while the front armrest caches a "MegaConsole" with 0.6 cubic feet of space.

Ford recently unveiled another EV in Europe named after a classic model, the Explorer. Like the Capri, it's nothing like the original either in looks or spirit, being a compact crossover rather than a pickup or SUV.

With availability in Europe only, you'll be able to buy a Capri on its namesake Italian island, but nowhere in North America. It'll be built in Germany and starts at €49,400 (around $53,590) for the base model and €53,000 ($57,490) for the Premium pack, according to Ford's French website.