Ford’s all-electric F-150 and Transit van will hit dealerships mid-2022

All-electric Ford F-150 pickups and Transit vans are slated to debut by mid-2022, according to Ford Motor COO Jim Farmely. In an interview with CNBC, he cited Ford’s success in producing some of the most popular trucks and vans of all time. “We are number one in the pickup and the van market in Western Europe and the US, and this is our chance.”

Details on an electric F-150 have been sparse since the 2019 Detroit Auto Show when Ford first confirmed their plans to build an all-electric pickup. A 2019 video shows the F-150 electric prototype towing a row of train cars weighing over 1 million pounds. A patent application from December 2019 shows diagrams of the engine compartment, reconfigured to store cargo.