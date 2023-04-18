Designing for a better future: Framlab’s vision for urban architecture Could cities be the answer to their own problems?

When it comes to sustainability, cities represent both the problem and the solution. Sprawling slabs of concrete and asphalt create heat islands, resulting in significantly higher temperatures than non-urbanized areas, while city populations are only growing as the planet becomes more populous. Already, more than 60 percent of humans live in urban areas.

Framlab is a research and design studio based in Bergen, Norway, and Brooklyn, New York, and architects there are focused on rethinking the way we build city spaces. Framlab founder Andreas Tjeldflaat believes there’s a need to overhaul conventional urban planning with an eye on inclusion, adaptability and regeneration. His concepts address micro- and macro-level societal issues, from feelings of personal isolation to the consequences of human-driven climate change. They also end up looking extremely sleek.

Tjeldflaat outlined three conceptual projects for us, each one addressing a different problem in growing cities. Open House is a building designed to encourage interpersonal interaction through the use of soft edges and shared spaces, while Oversky places floating, cloud-like buildings above the city streets. Glasir takes advantage of leftover urban spaces like empty lots and streetside landscaping by establishing large glass treehouses with community gardens inside their branches. Watch the video for the below for the full story.