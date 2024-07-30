Fresh leak shows the Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in two sizes instead of one

The next Made by Google is just around the corner (Aug. 13, to be exact) but you may not have to wait to find out about the Google Pixel Watch 3. A leak from a Google source to the website Android Headlines reveals some new details about the new smartwatch.

The website received a bunch of promotional material from its Google source showing the specs of the Google Pixel Watch 3 and its improvements from its predecessor the Google Pixel Watch 2. The biggest difference is the size offerings in that you don’t have to settle for just one. Instead of just the standard 41mm size, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will be available in 41 and 45 mm.

Google is also replacing the Watch 2’s AMOLED display for an Actua display in the Google Pixel Watch 3 that’s 1,000 nits higher at its peak than the previous model. The battery can also charge 20 percent faster if you have the 41mm model. Battery life has long been an issue for the Pixel Watch line, and the improvements there are mixed: Google is still quoting the same 24 hours with the Always On display, but touts a new battery saver mode that extends battery life to up to 36 hours.

Android Headlines

The Google Pixel Watch 3 will also have a bunch of new functions. It can provide live video views from Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell devices with voice support and quick access to apps like Maps and Wallet. The new watch’s features have a big focus on fitness with workout tracking, haptic cues for jogging at certain paces and a detailed step tracker that can measure your average pace during a walk or a run. It also works with Fitbit Premium to provide a morning briefing of your daily fitness metrics, access to virtual trainers and ideas for recommended workouts.

Of course, none of this is official or confirmed yet. We won’t know all of the Google Pixel Watch 3’s features and capabilities until its big reveal on Aug. 13.