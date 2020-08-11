Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Samsung's 120Hz mobile displays use variable refresh rates to save power

The Galaxy Note Ultra 5G is the first phone with this OLED screen.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Engadget

Sponsored Links

Last week Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Note line, and the highest-end model comes with a 120Hz screen. A higher refresh rate allows it to feel more responsive using a pen or playing mobile games and scroll even more smoothly, but as people with 90Hz phones have learned, it can also put more strain on the battery.

Samsung Display announced that its new “Adaptive Frequency” OLED screens — which are also available to other manufacturers who might want to build phones around them — are different from screens we’ve seen before, which support higher refresh rates, but can’t jump down to a slower one automatically.

This new screen, debuting first on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, can hit 120Hz when high rates are needed for gaming, drop to 60Hz for video playback, 30Hz when you’re messaging or as low as 10Hz when it’s displaying a still image.

At the slowest setting, Samsung claims it can use just 60 percent of the normally-required power, while other displays can’t adjust without starting to flicker. Samsung Display mobile display planning VP Ho-Jung Lee said in a statement “Our Adaptive Frequency display technology is expected to considerably enhance the user experience by calibrating refresh rates in line with the requirements of a specific application and therein more precisely allocating available power.”

Overall, the company claims its tech can save power by as much as 22 percent compared to other screens. However, as Anandtech points out, it’s not clear how granular the control can be, or if it’s limited to the specified settings. We’ve seen adaptive sync technology in monitors and even TVs used to reduce tearing, but on these small screens at least the first implementation is mostly about saving power.

Catch up on all the latest news from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020!

In this article: Samsung, Samsung Display, unpacked2020, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note, OLED, variable refresh rate, adaptive frequency, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
‘Red Dead Online’ is so broken it’s hilarious

‘Red Dead Online’ is so broken it’s hilarious

View
Will QLC SSDs make hard drives extinct?

Will QLC SSDs make hard drives extinct?

View
Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

View
Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr