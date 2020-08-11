Samsung's 120Hz mobile displays use variable refresh rates to save power

This new screen, debuting first on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, can hit 120Hz when high rates are needed for gaming, drop to 60Hz for video playback, 30Hz when you’re messaging or as low as 10Hz when it’s displaying a still image.

At the slowest setting, Samsung claims it can use just 60 percent of the normally-required power, while other displays can’t adjust without starting to flicker. Samsung Display mobile display planning VP Ho-Jung Lee said in a statement “Our Adaptive Frequency display technology is expected to considerably enhance the user experience by calibrating refresh rates in line with the requirements of a specific application and therein more precisely allocating available power.”

Overall, the company claims its tech can save power by as much as 22 percent compared to other screens. However, as Anandtech points out, it’s not clear how granular the control can be, or if it’s limited to the specified settings. We’ve seen adaptive sync technology in monitors and even TVs used to reduce tearing, but on these small screens at least the first implementation is mostly about saving power.