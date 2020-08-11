Samsung's 120Hz mobile displays use variable refresh rates to save power

Last week Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Note line, and the highest-end model comes with a 120Hz screen. A higher refresh rate allows it to feel more responsive using a pen or playing mobile games and scroll even more smoothly, but as people with 90Hz phones have learned, it can also put more strain on the battery.
Samsung Display announced that its new “Adaptive Frequency” OLED screens — which are also available to other manufacturers who might want to build phones around them — are different from screens we’ve seen before, which support higher refresh rates, but can’t jump down to a slower one automatically.