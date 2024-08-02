Game Informer magazine is shutting down after 33 years

Another giant name in the gaming press is shutting down its operations. Game Informer announced today that it’s been shut down by its parent company GameStop after 33 years in the business. The entire website and its archives have also been removed and now redirect to the magazine’s final statement of thanks to its readers.

“After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer,” the publication’s statement reads.

The Final Level: Farewell from Game Informer 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/tmrEB2TE7U — Game Informer (@gameinformer) August 2, 2024

Several social media posts confirmed the sad news about the state of the magazine and its staff. Lead video producer Alex Van Aken posted on X that the staff didn’t know what was happening until “there’s a tweet that someone higher up posting spilling the news.”

Game Informer’s content director Kyle Hilliard says on X that the bad news about the mass staff layoffs landed right when they were in the middle of creating a new issue. “A frustrating turn of events (especially considering we were about 70 percent done with the next issue and it was going to have a GREAT cover),” Hilliard wrote on X.

The magazine launched in August of 1991 under the FuncoLand game store brand with Sonic the Hedgehog sprinting across its cover. The cover headlines promised “sizzling hot pre-release reviews inside!” on games like Decap Attack, Micro Machines and NHL Hockey. GameStop acquired the FuncoLand brand in 2000 and the gaming magazine. Game Informer amassed a peak readership of 6 million, according to its official website.