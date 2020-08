Gamescom is the largest gaming convention in the world, with attendance verging on 400,000 in recent years. The show’s all-virtual edition, which kicks off today, is shaping up to be just as big.

Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live is a two-hour showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley and featuring new content from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox, PlayStation, 2K, Mediatonic, Devolver and other major labels. That’s right — there’s gonna be Fall Guys news. The show proper kicks off at 2pm ET.