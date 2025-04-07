2025 Hugo Award game finalists include Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The Hugo Awards began honoring video games for the first time back in 2021 . This week, the organization revealed the list of six finalists for the 2025 awards ceremony . It's a cornucopia of critically-acclaimed titles from the past year or so.

Let's go over the nominations. Two AAA titles are up for the award. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Echoes of Wisdom changes up the franchise formula, casting players as the titular Zelda. The gameplay involves summoning monsters and items to solve puzzles and do battle. It's pretty awesome .

We especially loved Dragon Age: The Veilguard , calling it "BioWare at its best." The graphics are fantastic and the gameplay is more action-oriented than previous entries in the franchise. It continues the story of the decade-old Dragon Age Inquisition.

The Hugos are also honoring a spate of smaller titles. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a nom , and this was one of our favorite games of 2024 . It's a near-perfect puzzle game that subverts the genre at every turn. We said it was the perfect game "for fans of puzzles, narrative twists and David Lynch."

Caves of Qud is an incredibly deep and lore-heavy roguelike set in a fantasy realm. It was actually in early access for a full 15 years before getting an official release last year. 1000xRESIST is a sci-fi adventure game that was praised primarily for its engaging story . Finally, Tactical Breach Wizards is a turn-based RPG starring, you guessed it, wizards. Some reviews have called it the best strategy game since XCOM 2.