8BitDo’s latest mod kit will make your old GameCube controller wireless and Switch compatible

A new, $26 solderless mod kit from 8BitDo can transform your old GameCube controller into a wireless Bluetooth device that works with Nintendo Switch and Android. It’ll also work with the original GameCube, but for that, you’ll have to buy the $26 Retro Receiver too. The mod kit comes with Hall Effect joysticks, a trigger pack and a rechargeable 300mAh battery, which 8BitDo says should get you around 6 hours of play time. Pre-orders for the kit are now open, and it’ll ship September 25.

