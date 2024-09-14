8BitDo’s latest mod kit will make your old GameCube controller wireless and Switch compatible
It’ll also work with Android and, if you buy the separately sold receiver, your OG GameCube.
A new, $26 solderless from 8BitDo can transform your old GameCube controller into a wireless Bluetooth device that works with Nintendo Switch and Android. It’ll also work with the original GameCube, but for that, you’ll have to buy the $26 too. The mod kit comes with Hall Effect joysticks, a trigger pack and a rechargeable 300mAh battery, which 8BitDo says should get you around 6 hours of play time. Pre-orders for the kit are now open, and it’ll ship September 25.
Introducing the 8BitDo Mod Kit for Original NGC Controller. Easily modify your original wired NGC controller into a Bluetooth controller, bring wireless compatibility with Switch and Android. Including Hall Effect joysticks and the Trigger Pack.
— 8BitDo (@8BitDo) September 14, 2024
There are numerous adapters on the market that will allow you to use an original wired GameCube controller with the Switch, including 8BitDo’s own adapter and an official one from Nintendo, but the mod kit cuts out the middleman to bring completely wireless Bluetooth connectivity. All you’d need to do is open up the controller and swap the old PCB with the new one.