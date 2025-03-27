A gorgeous remake of the first two Dragon Quest games hits Switch this year

Today's Nintendo Direct gave us our first real look at the forthcoming Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, and it sure is easy on the eyes. It uses Square Enix's HD-2D engine, just like last year's Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake .

We knew this JRPG was coming, but now we have some actual in-game footage. As the name suggests, this title will include remakes of the first two Dragon Quest titles that were originally released all the way back in the 1980s. This is a very good thing, as the first game is pretty short.

Technically, Dragon Quest 3 is a prequel to the first two titles in the franchise, so this release schedule makes a certain sort of sense. Once this game comes out, the entire Erdrick trilogy will be available to modern players.

We're glad to see so many of you enjoying #DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake! 💙 pic.twitter.com/zgDdEWSXPp — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 6, 2024