A live orchestra will perform Undertale’s soundtrack in London to celebrate its 10th anniversary

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We're coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Undertale's release, and to mark the occasion, a 25-piece orchestra will perform the game's soundtrack for a one-night-only concert at London's Eventim Apollo this summer. The event, dubbed The Determination Symphony, will be held on June 22, and tickets are on sale now.

The Determination Symphony is described as "a musical journey from the initial fall into the underground, and leading [fans] through the Ruins, Snowdin, Waterfall, Hotland, and so much more." Attendees (who I'm deeply envious of) will be able to watch all of that on screen while the orchestra makes its way through arrangements of the soundtrack. It's hard to believe that Toby Fox's Undertale is already 10 years old, but its enduring popularity just speaks to the impact it's had on so many who have played it. We may not all get to experience the orchestral rendition, but at least we'll always have the original soundtrack.