A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead can hear real-world sounds through your controller’s microphone

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is set for an October 17 release, making it the first video game spinoff from the Quiet Place franchise. The premise involves sound-sensitive creatures that hunt by listening for prey, and one wrong move spells disaster, making it perfect for a horror game adaptation . The developers have just announced that A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will feature noise detection support.

Fans of the films already know that silence is the most important thing about this franchise. The characters try to move around without making noise because any sound will attract aliens with an extraordinary sense of hearing. To boost immersion, developer Stormind Games is implementing a “Microphone Noise Detection” feature. If you make a sound in real life, the aliens can hear you through your microphone and potentially kill you.

Playing without the microphone can be challenging enough since movement and interaction with objects make noise. But by activating it, the difficulty is sure to skyrocket. We expect increased heart rates and lots of screaming. The game is set to arrive on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and you can pre-order it for $30 now.