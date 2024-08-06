A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 17

If there was ever a movie franchise that was seemingly made to be turned into a video game, it would be A Quiet Place. The films are basically already stealth horror titles. The premise, after all, involves bloodthirsty and noise-sensitive aliens. To that end, we already knew the franchise was getting the gaming treatment . Now we have an official release date of October 17 for the first digital spinoff.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a first-person horror adventure that’s set in the same world as the movies, but tells a brand new story. In other words, you won’t be controlling a digital John Krasinski or a digital Lupita Nyong'o. You’ll play as a brand-new character charting her own path in this royally screwed up dystopia.

Just like the movies, players will have to rely on their wits and whatever simple tools they find when scavenging about, like flashlights and noise detectors. Developer Stormind Games, who was behind Remothered and Batora: Lost Haven, promises both thrills and chills. Today’s release date trailer certainly confirms that. The spooky vibes are off the chart.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders are available right now and early purchasers get “exclusive in-game content and digital concept art.” The game costs $30.