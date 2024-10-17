AAAAAAH! Phsamophobia haunts consoles this month

Phasmophobia was one of the chief reasons a lot of gamers lost so much sleep during the pandemic. Now it’s finally headed to consoles after four years of frightening the hell out of us.

Kinetic Games’ ghost hunting game is heading to PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Xbox Series X/S on October 29. Players on consoles and PCs through Steam can explore haunted places together in online sessions and discover the highest octave their voices can hit. Kinetic announced the game’s console release last year but unforeseen delays forced the studio to push back the date .

Since the game is launching on consoles just before Halloween, Kinetic Games is also holding a special in-game event. Teams will receive a special Halloween goal in which all teams playing on all platforms will work together to “permanently unlock the Blood Moon weather.” The achievement comes with a special badge and trophy and more reasons to scream your head off in future matches.

Phasmophobia is an addictive and horrifying four-player exploration game that came to life on PCs in 2020. As part of a team of ghost hunters, you’re dispatched to a haunted location to investigate and determine what type of horrifying soul is dispatching the living to the realm of the dead. Each team member uses various pieces of ghost hunting equipment and ethereal artifacts to determine the type of spirit doing the haunting and other required criteria about the entity, capture evidence of its presence and sometimes even make contact with the entity.

These ghosts and otherworldly creatures don’t just make doors slam shut and yell “Boo!” before scurrying off into the shadows. There are 20 different types of entities like banshees, demons wraiths and revenants that can call out your name in the darkness, drive down your sanity and even kill your ghost hunter if you're not careful.