Acclaim is back from the ashes to support indie games and revive its own classic franchises

Acclaim was one of the biggest gaming brands in the '80s and '90s, but the company ran into trouble in the the early 2000s. It filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and it was sold off in parts . Now, more than twenty years later, a group of industry veterans has revived the publisher with the aim of supporting indie developers and revitalizing its own gaming franchises.

The company will help indie studios on the funding, marketing and PR fronts. That's very welcome news, especially at a time when funding is tougher to come by.

Acclaim's plan to revive its own catalog of gaming IP is pretty exciting too. The company, which was founded in 1987, published the console and PC versions of the NBA Jam and Mortal Kombat series, as well as a string of licensed games, including WWF titles, The Simpsons: Bart's Nightmare, Spider-Man games, Alien 3, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Space Jam and many more. Acclaim also published the first games in the Burnout and Turok franchises.