Activision is finally addressing those massive Call of Duty download sizes

Activision is finally taking some steps to stop Call of Duty games from hogging up hard drive space. The games are notoriously giant but the company is going to lessen the load a bit ahead of the October 25 release of Black Ops 6.

How will this work? One big change is that Warzone is being decoupled from the rest of the games with regard to the default download for annual titles. This change happens on August 21, accompanying the launch of Season 5 Reloaded, and should actually help a lot. Warzone is huge (around 130GB) and this can be frustrating for those who don’t even participate in the battle royale-style mode.

As a matter of fact, when folks purchase an annual title in the near future, they’ll only download files for that particular game. Hard drives everywhere suddenly have a bit of spring in their step. Of course, the masochistic among us will still be able to opt-in and add Warzone game files with any purchase.

That’s not the only action Activision is taking, though it’s likely the most important one. The company is also expanding its usage of texture streaming, starting with the forthcoming Warzone update. This means that users won’t have to download everything directly to their hard drives, as the devs will “cycle content that is less frequently used by players to a streaming cache.”

The devs do warn, however, that this could result in some of this content appearing at a lower quality until the streaming cache has fully loaded. To that end, there are multiple settings for this feature. Finally, forthcoming PS5 downloads will be split into multiple parts, many of which can be scooped up ahead of time. These downloads will also include file optimizations to further reduce the size.

As previously stated, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits consoles and PCs on October 26. It’s also going to be available on Game Pass from release day.