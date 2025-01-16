AGDQ just ended, but there's already a schedule for Frost Fatales and it owns

Awesome Games Done Quick has already wrapped up for 2025 (with a cool $2.5 million raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation), but the philanthropic group has other programs year-round that raise money for worthy causes. Two of those are hosted by the Frame Fatales, a community for women and femmes in speedrunning under the GDQ umbrella. The group's Frost Fatales event runs from March 9-16 and will raise money for the National Women's Law Center . The schedule just dropped today and here are a few of the highlights.

The event starts with a pair of my personal favorite games to watch: the punishing 2D platformer Cuphead followed by the wahoos of Super Mario Odyssey. I'm also amused that Lanaruse will run Coffee Caravan, but with the category "Any% No Coffee." That kicks of the show on March 13 at 1 PM ET. The March 14 lineup looks particularly exciting, with Jaypeg tackling Snufkin: Melody of Moomin-valley, GretaIceVixen and Corvimae showing off Pókemon Sword & Shield, and Bloupeuh playing Undertale Yellow. Frost Fatales is set to close out with SawaYoshi tackling a one-handed run of Celeste, which sounds like required viewing.

And if you can't wait until March to see some excellent gamer philanthropy, then be sure to tune in during Back to Black, GDQ's event highlighting Black speedrunners. This year, the showcase will be raising money for Race Forward , a racial justice nonprofit, from February 6-9.