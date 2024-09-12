Advertisement

An artist says Nerf’s Destiny 2 hand cannon is a ripoff of their work

Nerf’s Ace of Spades gun bares a striking resemblance to the artist’s original work.

danny gallagher
·2 min read
Nerf/Bungie

An artist who goes by @tofu_rabbit on X says that the look of Nerf’s Ace of Spades handgun from Bungie's Destiny games came from a commissioned artwork they drew almost a decade ago.

Nerf and Bungie unveiled its newest foam dart gun collaboration on Tuesday featuring a limited edition version of Cayde-6’s iconic “Ace of Spades” blaster from Destiny 2 that is available for purchase on Bungie’s online store. The following morning, @tofu_rabbit posted images comparing Nerf’s newest foam dart launcher to a piece of art they made in 2015 and posted on their DeviantArt page based on the same gun from the game.

The artist pointed out 11 parts or designs on the Nerf gun that allegedly line up perfectly with their original design. They include features like an upside down spade on the handle, identical shaped cracks in a strip of paint on the bullet chamber and a paisley pattern etched on the gun just in front of the trigger. They claim the design of the Nerf gun "DIRECTLY lifts a commission" they did in 2015, and add that the likeness goes beyond just being "similar" or "coincidence."

Bungie issued a statement on its official Destiny 2 X page that they are investigating the artist’s claims and “will share more on what next steps we are taking once we have gathered more information.” We’ve also reached out to Nerf’s parent company Hasbro for comment.