Analogue's latest limited edition Pocket consoles are inspired by the Game Boy Color

Analogue’s retro handheld console, the Pocket , now has six colors available for a limited time besides the standard black and white. They will be available on September 12 at 11AM ET and will be shipped out between 24 and 48 hours after your order is confirmed. These aren’t the only limited runs from Analogue, as the company did release aluminum, transparent and Glow in the Dark Pocket consoles in the past (just to name a few).

The six colors are based on the classic Game Boy Color’s original shell hues, being color-matched to the handheld consoles sold from 1998 to 2003. The colors are Berry, Dandelion, Gold, Grape, Kiwi and Teal. You can get one of these limited consoles for $250.

Those who prefer the regular Pocket handhelds can rejoice, as they will be restocked and available for purchase on the same day. These will ship immediately as Analogue wishes to keep the standard versions in stock “steadily as possible.” This has been something that has been a challenge since the console launched, as it often feels like they’re more concerned with building expensive limited-edition options rather than keep the main product in stock.

In addition to these two announcements, Analogue promised a software 2.3 update, but we don’t have all the details yet, aside from the fact that it’ll be available on September 12. We’ll update this post when we get more info.