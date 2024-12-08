Apple Vision Pro could soon work with PlayStation VR2 controllers

Apple and Sony have quietly been working on bringing PlayStation VR2 controller support to the Apple Vision Pro, Mark Gurman reports in the Power On newsletter. Gaming isn't exactly the Vision Pro's strong suit, thanks in part to the fact that it doesn't support typical VR controllers. But Apple has reportedly approached Sony in hopes to remedy that. According to Gurman, the two partnered up earlier this year, and Sony has been working on the project for months.

Apple and Sony planned to have support for PS VR2's Sense controllers ready by now, but the launch has been delayed as they iron out a few issues, Gurman notes — like the fact that Sony doesn't produce and sell the controllers separately from its headset at the moment. Barring a scenario in which the project is "abruptly scrapped," though, Gurman reports that we should still expect to see it happen. The ability to use Sony's controllers with the Vision Pro headset would bring benefits beyond its gaming potential too, allowing for more precise input for tasks like media editing than is currently possible with its eye and gesture-based controls.