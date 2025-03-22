Assassin’s Creed Shadows has reached 2 million players, Ubisoft says

Assassin's Creed Shadows may be shaping up to be the hit Ubisoft needed. On social media , the Assassin's Creed team announced that the game, which was released on Thursday, has so far drawn in two million players. Assassin's Creed Shadows was originally slated to come out last fall, but was delayed twice as developers worked to further polish the game and try to ensure everything would be running smoothly on day one.

So far, (mostly) so good, it seems. Engadget's Kris Holt noted in his review this week that the game is for the most part running well on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

🔥 2 MILLION PLAYERS! 🔥 We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone! Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan! #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/a6YezXNtYI — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 22, 2025

According to Ubisoft, the launch of Shadows "has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey." In the tweet, the team added, "Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan!" Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna, Mac and PC, and is expected to come to iPad down the line. According to Holt's review, there's something in it for longtime players of the series and newcomers alike.