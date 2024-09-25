Assassin's Creed Shadows is delayed until February 14

You can strike one game off of the busy fall 2024 calender. Ubisoft has delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows until February 14. It was originally supposed to hit PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac and iPad on November 15.

You can probably guess the main reason why Ubisoft is pushing the latest entry in the saga back by a few months. While all of the features are largely set, the company needs more time to iterate on them and to polish the game as a whole.

"We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who've been waiting patiently for an Assassin's Creed game inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game, and ultimately your experience as a player," Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté wrote in a statement on X.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024

In a financial statement [PDF], Ubisoft said it made the call to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows partly because of what it learned from the release of Star Wars Outlaws. One of the main criticisms levied against that game is that it had too many punishing stealth sequences, especially in the early goings. Ubisoft has rolled out some changes to make those parts of the game less onerous.

Ubisoft confirmed that despite positive reviews, the initial sales of Star Wars Outlaws "proved softer than expected." It's hoping to polish Outlaws and improve the player experience to help the game find a larger audience during the holiday period. To help with that, the title will hit Steam on November 21.

To that end, Ubisoft is hoping that the extra time it's taking with Assassin’s Creed Shadows will allow "the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure, with Naoe and Yasuke bringing two very different gameplay styles."

Meanwhile, Ubisoft says it's shaking up some of its business practices with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It says this game will mark the return of the company bringing its games to Steam at launch, rather than making them exclusive to Ubisoft Connect on PC for several months. It's also planning to ditch the Season Pass model. There will be no early access period, but those who preorder Assassin’s Creed Shadows will get the first expansion for free.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.