Backbone Pro hands-on: A pricey controller for more than just your phone

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Since arriving in 2020, the Backbone One has helped popularize dedicated mobile game controllers, the kind you might use for streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now, remote play apps, emulators or any smartphone game you'd rather play with buttons and joysticks instead of your fingers. While you can always clip your phone to a PlayStation or Xbox controller paired over Bluetooth, telescopic gamepads like the One tend to be more ergonomic, creating a Nintendo Switch-style shape by clamping around your device at both ends. Backbone is far from the only company making these things now, but the One is still among the most frequently recommended options on the market — Engadget's own Mat Smith gave it a favorable review back in 2022.

After releasing several iterations of the One, Backbone is now unveiling its first real follow-up: the Backbone Pro. It comes with many of the design upgrades you might expect, from comfier grips and smoother joysticks to larger triggers and quieter face buttons. But it also supports Bluetooth, which means it can unhook from your phone entirely and work with PCs, iPads, smart TVs and the like. Backbone has built a few new features for its companion app as well, including one called "FlowState" that lets you quickly connect to previously paired devices from one menu. The new controller is available to order today at Backbone.com and Best Buy and will begin shipping on May 20.

"[The Pro] is meant to be a premium device for anyone who wants to play games on any screen," Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira said during a briefing in New York City last month. "Our idea was really, we want to make one device for all of gaming."

After using the Backbone Pro for the past few days, I can squint and see the future Khaira has in mind, and the controller itself clearly feels more premium than its $100 predecessor (which will remain available). But at $170, the device will be prohibitively expensive for some. That's approaching Xbox Elite territory for a controller still mainly aimed at smartphones. Plus, as with the One, a few of the app's perks are locked behind a Backbone+ subscription, which tacks on another $40 per year.

A better Backbone

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

You really need to buy the Backbone Pro as a multi-device controller for it to make the most sense as a purchase. Used strictly with a phone, however, it's a definitive upgrade over the Backbone One. This is most obvious in the grips, which are considerably thicker and more grooved than before. They fill out and hug your palms much more naturally as a result, which keeps the design comfier to hold over time. They're also coated in a soft, lightly textured matte plastic that seems better at fending off sweat.

The concave joysticks are significantly taller and have a grippier "ring" around the top. They don't use magnetic Hall effect sensors to resist drift long-term, which is annoying at this price, but they're tight and tangibly smoother. Khaira says the Pro uses the same joystick component as Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller and Sony's DualSense Edge; indeed, the sticks don't feel all that different than the ones on a full-size gamepad. Like other "pro" controllers, you can also remap buttons and fine-tune the joysticks' and triggers' dead zones in the Backbone app, then assign those tweaks to different profiles.

Backbone

The face buttons still aren't super quiet but feel distinctly less clicky and stiff, with a smoother finish and deeper sense of travel. Along those lines, the triggers are wider and fuller — my large-ish fingers can rest on them without hanging off, which wasn't the case with the One. The shoulder buttons are longer as well, while the menu buttons are less flush and easier to reach. The D-pad is similarly firm and precise but now has a glossier coating. There's also a pair of customizable back buttons, which rest right against your ring fingers but haven't caused any accidental presses in my testing.

The fatter grips make the design taller than the One, but not much wider, and it's still about 80 grams lighter than a typical Xbox or PlayStation pad at 199g. As before, the Pro comes with adapters that hold different-sized phones steady in place, with or without a case. I've experienced no wobbling using an iPhone 15 Plus with Apple's Clear Case on. There's still a built-in headphone jack and pass-through charging port, though the actual connector is USB-C only, so the controller won't work with older Lightning-based iPhones. Since the Pro needs its own battery to play wirelessly, it sips a small amount of power to recharge whenever you top up a connected phone. Overall, Backbone says the Pro can last up to 40 hours; I haven't been able to perform a full rundown test, but the battery hasn't given me reason to doubt that estimate in the few days I've spent with the device.

Looking past the phone

Jeff Dunn for Engadget / Backbone

You can quickly connect the Backbone Pro to new devices from this menu in Backbone's app.

Pairing the Backbone Pro with other devices wirelessly is largely straightforward. There's a dedicated button at the bottom of the controller that puts it into pairing mode, and the app prompts you to connect to all your other screens upon setup. Once you connect to a new device for the first time, the Pro remembers it, and that information is relayed in the app. When you want to play on one of those devices again, you simply tap a menu in the app, select the device and hit "connect." As long as that device has Bluetooth active, it'll immediately reconnect. You need to have your phone hooked into the Pro's USB-C port to swap devices via the app, but I've had few hiccups bouncing from screen to screen otherwise.

You can see how the Pro lines up with the multi-screen vision brands like Xbox are pushing. I can launch a Game Pass stream of Clair Obscur on my phone while my wife has the TV, then move it to the Fire TV Stick when she's all set. I can start a Balatro session on my PC and carry it to my iPad through Steam Link. I don't have to change my controller at any point. I don't have to fiddle with any buttons to pair with the next thing I want to use — I just pop in my phone, select the device and go. I can even pick up right where I left off in a cloud stream, provided I swap devices within a few minutes. The Pro isn't the only controller that lets you game like this, of course, but its phone-friendly design and fast pairing tech make it especially inviting to this sort of "play anywhere" approach.

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

Top to bottom: an Xbox Series X/S controller, the Backbone Pro and the Backbone One.

There are a few issues once you look closer, though. One is simply that the Pro lacks the proprietary tech needed to pair with an Xbox, PS5 or Switch. That's not necessarily Backbone's fault, but when it pitches the Pro as a controller for "all of gaming," it has to ignore the main way tons of people actually play games.

Second, for as much as I like the Pro compared to other mobile gamepads, it still can't help but feel cramped next to more traditional alternatives. The right joystick constantly brushes up against the bottom of my thumb, for instance, because it has to sit right below the face buttons. The triggers may be deeper, but they don't have the same travel as a standard console pad. The Pro is still comfy, still capital-N Nice, and it's great if you use your phone for gaming often. But an Xbox or PlayStation controller just has more room to work with.

Third, all of this can get expensive in a hurry. The Pro's price tag is already steep. To take full advantage of cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now, you have to pay a subscription fee. Same goes for Apple Arcade. You can't remote play without owning a console or gaming PC. Backbone restricts some app features to its own membership program, most notably the ability to launch cloud-based games directly from the app. So there are questions of what the market for a device like this actually is: Just how much do hardcore gamers, the people who'd buy a $170 controller, play on their phone? How much do they need a multi-device controller when they likely own an Xbox or PS5 pad already? Who really wants a subscription with their video game controller?

Jeff Dunn for Engadget / Backbone

You can organize and start up games from the Backbone app, but the ability to launch games from cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now directly in the app (annoyingly) requires a subscription fee.

That aside, the app still looks clean, and it still lets you organize your games or streaming apps in one central hub. The search function works well, allowing you to filter games by different platforms. When you select a game, it helpfully shows you which platforms you can play it through.

Backbone is also adding a new built-in emulator with its next update. It can run NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64 games today, though the company says it's testing PlayStation 1 and PlayStation Portable cores as well. Opening a ROM in the app is simple enough, and once you do, it'll appear in your hub alongside the rest of your library. That said, you need a Backbone+ subscription to use the emulator, and it's fairly barebones compared to an app like RetroArch, with no way to rewind, adjust resolution or manage multiple save states. I also experienced a few bugs with certain games, with one title not loading entirely. This is still a neat idea, and it's nice that Backbone continues to add new features to the app in general. But given that other more featured emulators are available for free, I can't say this one is worth paying for today.

In an ideal world, the Backbone Pro would be a next-gen version of One rather than a step-up model priced $70 higher. The hardware is better in meaningful ways, and being able to use it across devices is genuinely convenient. But it's certainly not cheap. There's a decent chance the price was influenced by the looming effects of President Trump's tariff policy, but that still leaves the device well above other capable mobile gamepads today. If you've got the cash and spend hours gaming across your phone and other screens, the Pro is still well worth a look. It's one of the best in its niche. It's just hard to call it a great value.