Advertisement

Balatro is crossing over with Witcher 3 and a bunch of other games

Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver and Among Us have all joined the party.

lawrence bonk
Contributing Reporter
Updated ·1 min read
0
Playstack

The incredibly popular (and addictive) poker-based roguelike Balatro just got an update that brings a whole bunch of other games into the party, as announced at the Nintendo Indie World showcase. This is separate from the forthcoming major gameplay update, which arrives in 2025.

Today’s update is called Balatro: Friends of Jimbo and includes crossovers with The Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver and Among Us. Basically, each of the aforementioned games will get their own themed deck of cards. For the uninitiated, you can choose from a bunch of decks when playing Balatro, and they all have their own perks and drawbacks.

It doesn’t look like the crossovers go beyond decks, so there aren’t any jokers based on the cook from Dave the Diver or anything. The developers did suggest that more cross-promotional team-ups would be coming down the line.

The good news? The update is available right now and it’s free. The bad news? It looks like it’s only for Nintendo Switch at the moment. The game’s Steam page makes no mention of the update, nor do the Xbox or PlayStation pages.