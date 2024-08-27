Balatro is crossing over with Witcher 3 and a bunch of other games

The incredibly popular (and addictive) poker-based roguelike Balatro just got an update that brings a whole bunch of other games into the party, as announced at the Nintendo Indie World showcase . This is separate from the forthcoming major gameplay update, which arrives in 2025 .

Today’s update is called Balatro: Friends of Jimbo and includes crossovers with The Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver and Among Us. Basically, each of the aforementioned games will get their own themed deck of cards. For the uninitiated, you can choose from a bunch of decks when playing Balatro, and they all have their own perks and drawbacks.

It doesn’t look like the crossovers go beyond decks, so there aren’t any jokers based on the cook from Dave the Diver or anything. The developers did suggest that more cross-promotional team-ups would be coming down the line.