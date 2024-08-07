Balatro is getting its first big, free gameplay update in 2025

Balatro, the terrific card game that pushes you to break most of the rules of poker to achieve ever-higher scores, is in line for its first major gameplay update. You'll have to wait until next year for that, but developer LocalThunk promises it will bring "new ideas and strategies to the game." What's more, it will be a free update "as a token of huge appreciation to the game’s brilliant and passionate community."

This is the first of three Balatro announcements/surprises LocalThunk and publisher Playstack are revealing this summer (one of them has to be a mobile version, right?) just after the game reached two million sales. Some players might be a little nervous about the developer tinkering with a stupendously well-balanced title — which is surely going to end up on many people's game of the year lists — but LocalThunk has probably earned most fans' trust at this point given how exquisitely designed and tuned Balatro is already.

We're announcing this today as we officially celebrate TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD! pic.twitter.com/oziwEqyL3a — Balatro (@BalatroGame) August 7, 2024