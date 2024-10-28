The best game streaming gear in 2024

Rode’s NT USB+ is a plug-and-play microphone that delivers professional-quality audio capture, and at $169, it’s priced just right. The NT USB+ has a studio-grade condenser capsule and a cardioid pickup pattern, which reduces background noise while keeping your speaking voice in focus. The fact that it connects to your PC — or tablet, or smartphone — with a simple USB-C cable makes it much more appealing than an XLR mic, which requires a separate, pricey audio interface. Other USB microphones marketed at streamers can cost hundreds of dollars, but the NT USB+ occupies that sweet spot where accessibility, quality and reasonable pricing converge.

Rode also sells the go-to studio arm for plenty of top podcasters and streamers, the PSA1. It’s $100, and combined with the NT USB+, it makes your whole desk feel more organized and professional.