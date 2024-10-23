Blizzard announces Warcraft 30th anniversary stream next month
No BlizzCon? No problem.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Warcraft gaming universe but there’s not going to be a BlizzCon gathering to celebrate it. So Blizzard is doing the next-best thing by holding a live streaming event.
Blizzard announced that its special stream will start at 1PM ET on Wednesday, November 13. The broadcast will run on Blizzard’s official streaming channels for , and .
There aren’t many details available about what Warcraft fans can expect to see during the livestream except for a special concert celebrating World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary. Following the stream, Blizzard will broadcast a live concert called World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music from Switzerland. The 21st Century Orchestra and the choirs Tales of Fantasy, Ardito and the Madrijazz Gospel will perform selected songs from the MMORPG’s iconic soundtrack.
Activision Blizzard announced that it wouldn’t be holding a BlizzCon gathering this year despite WoW’s momentous milestone. Maybe that’s because things have been a little rocky for the game company in the past few years. Microsoft included Activision Blizzard in its round of alongside ZeniMax at the beginning of the year, and in the months after the studio in the industry.