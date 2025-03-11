Blizzcon will return, but not until 2026

After taking two years off , Blizzard will bring back Blizzcon in 2026. The publisher's fan convention will take place on September 12 and 13 next year at its usual venue, the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

That means Blizzcon is going ahead a little earlier in the year than usual. For over a decade (save for recent canceled events and an online-only edition), Blizzcon has taken place in November. The first several installments were held in August or October.

The 2026 edition will include staples such as the opening ceremony (where Blizzard makes the biggest announcements for its games), panels and so on. Blizzard also says that it aims "to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration," whatever that means. You can sign up for updates at the Blizzcon website.