Bloober Team is making another game with Konami following Silent Hill 2's success

Last year's Silent Hill 2 remake worked out pretty well for Konami and the studio that took on the project, Bloober Team. The two sides have decided to continue their partnership, as Bloober is making a new title based on Konami's intellectual property. Since the studio develops horror games, it's likely that this will be a fresh entry in the Silent Hill series. There is a possibility that it could be a Castlevania game instead. But I'm hoping the companies decide to get really weird and make a spooky Bomberman or something.

"The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project," the companies said. "The deal aligns with Bloober Team's strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework." Konami will publish the upcoming game and retain the rights to it.

The Silent Hill 2 remake arrived in early October and sold well, moving over 2 million copies by the end of January. It was critically acclaimed and received several nominations at The Game Awards. The remake was also one of Engadget's favorite games of 2024.

If, indeed, Bloober is making a completely new Silent Hill game, it won't be the only such title that's in the works. Two Silent Hill games that were announced in 2022 have yet to arrive: Silent Hill Townfall from Annapurna Interactive and No Code, and Silent Hill f from Ryūkishi07.