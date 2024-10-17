Bloober Team’s next horror game is Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober Team unveiled what it’s been working on at today’s Xbox Partner Showcase event. The studio showed off a cinematic trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn, which is a brand-new IP.

The developer describes the game as “a twisted time travel story set in an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future.” It’s a third-person survival horror title that looks to have plenty of action. This is a far cry from the type of psychological horror games the studio cut its teeth on, like the Layers of Fear series. We spoke to Bloober Team last year and were told it was moving away from psychological horror and, well, here’s the proof.

The trailer primarily consists of a lengthy scene in which a character who looks sort of like Isaac from Dead Space and a bit like a Big Daddy from Bioshock plays chess with a lady before wandering an apocalyptic hellscape. There is actual gameplay here, but only toward the end of the trailer.

Bloober Team says players will need to successfully navigate that “deadly wasteland” and fight off “monstrous abominations.” It also says the game mixes the “eerie atmosphere of horror with the boundless potential of science fiction.” The trailer certainly confirms that sentiment.

Despite being announced at an Xbox event, Cronos: The New Dawn isn’t exclusive to Microsoft consoles. It’ll be available on PC, PS5 and, of course, Xbox Series X|S systems sometime in 2025. The studio just released its remake of the iconic horror game Silent Hill 2.